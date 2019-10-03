Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,325 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,322 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,725,000 after buying an additional 103,619 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,098 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 28,990 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

