Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 702 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.49% of Oxford Industries worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 339,482 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXM traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.77. 2,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.98 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $207,372.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,034.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

