Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 12,080,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,976,316. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. United Bank lifted its stake in Halliburton by 4.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Halliburton by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 14.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

