Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Receives $16.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Habit Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.
Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
