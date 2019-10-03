Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Receives $16.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Habit Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HABT stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.41. 6,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,586. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.72 million, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.