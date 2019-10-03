Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.85

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.85 and traded as low as $18.91. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

Gyrodyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

