GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will report $87.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,521.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $301.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $315.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $641.83 million, with estimates ranging from $472.63 million to $840.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $239.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,724 shares of company stock valued at $248,141. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.75. 1,059,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,631. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average is $161.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.23. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

