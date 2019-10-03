Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

In other news, insider B. Scott Minerd sold 2,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

