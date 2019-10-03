Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 757.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,914,000 after buying an additional 1,435,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 155.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,352,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,619,000 after purchasing an additional 822,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 448,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16,739.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 424,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 421,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $142.61. 38,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,463. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

