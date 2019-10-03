Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.14. 40,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $164.39. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $191.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.67.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

