Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $128,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthequity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after buying an additional 840,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Healthequity by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,010,000 after buying an additional 504,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,550,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Healthequity by 1,745.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 476,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after buying an additional 450,402 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Healthequity and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $79.00 target price on Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $243,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon Kessler bought 10,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,987,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,131 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. 15,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,461. The company has a quick ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $101.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

