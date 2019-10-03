Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.53%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210. 30.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

