Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,052 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUN shares. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SUN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. 21,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.77. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

