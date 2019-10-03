Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $400,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.4% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,712,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,332,000 after purchasing an additional 466,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 3,207,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,886,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. 12,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BECN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

