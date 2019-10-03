Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 60,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.62. 441,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,582. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.411 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

