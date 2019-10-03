Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $49,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. 299,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090,549. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

