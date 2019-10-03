Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Greggs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,932.86 ($25.26).

GRG traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,858 ($24.28). 543,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,094. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,003 ($13.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,496 ($32.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,032.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,062.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,264 ($29.58), for a total value of £359,477.92 ($469,721.57).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

