Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.92).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

GNC stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 226.20 ($2.96). 735,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.66. The company has a market cap of $994.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

