Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GPRE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Green Plains stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 216,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $1,672,323.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,983,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,788,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Eugene Edwards acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 909.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Green Plains by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 1,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

