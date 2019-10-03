Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDOT. Guggenheim raised shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 55,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12. Green Dot has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $9,779,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.