Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $1.55. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

