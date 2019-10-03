Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$243.00” Price Target for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.41.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,791. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

