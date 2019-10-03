Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASEKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

