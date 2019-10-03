Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.19 ($51.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

