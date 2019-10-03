Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 8,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $778.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.