GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $352,540.00 and approximately $249.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,277.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.02142640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.81 or 0.02705937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00676403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00670626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00455767 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012132 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,451,851 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

