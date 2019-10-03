Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GWRS. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Global Water Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of GWRS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 17,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,282. The company has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a PE ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.33.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 204.1% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 499,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 39.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 112,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 98,189 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 36,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 64.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

