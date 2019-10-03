Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. 275,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,533. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

