Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 44,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,414. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.64. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genworth Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $10,436,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 11,462,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 93.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,083,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 191.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 785,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.