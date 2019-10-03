Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $3,097.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.01004235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089265 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,044,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.