Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Shares Up 2.9%

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.36, 263,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 132,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Laidlaw raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gemphire Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Gemphire Therapeutics worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.