GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on GCI Liberty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price objective on GCI Liberty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on GCI Liberty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,681. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. GCI Liberty has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $217.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,188,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $64,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,383,000 after acquiring an additional 154,167 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,352,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,134,000 after purchasing an additional 559,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,924,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after buying an additional 103,078 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

