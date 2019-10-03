Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.69. Gaming Realms shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 40,426 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

The company has a market cap of $21.47 million and a P/E ratio of 37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.51.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.