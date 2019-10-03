Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.69. Gaming Realms shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 40,426 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a market cap of $21.47 million and a P/E ratio of 37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.51.

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

