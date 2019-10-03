Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GMP remained flat at $GBX 9.84 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.56. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 9.88 ($0.13).

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

