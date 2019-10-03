Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:GMP remained flat at $GBX 9.84 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.56. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 9.88 ($0.13).
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile
