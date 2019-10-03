FuzeX Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, CPDAX, CoinBene and Coinbe. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,139.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00190230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.01008423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024089 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00089939 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, CoinBene, Token Store, Livecoin, Allbit, COSS and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

