Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,058,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 17,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $416,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,317,906 shares of company stock worth $132,878,279. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Funko by 7,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Funko by 58,400.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $19.83. 876,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,422. Funko has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

