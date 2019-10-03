FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,841,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the previous session’s volume of 8,476,162 shares.The stock last traded at $0.37 and had previously closed at $0.32.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen cut FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 570,025 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

