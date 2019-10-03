Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 128 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 959.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 549,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $66.16 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $341,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curt S. Culver bought 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.30 per share, with a total value of $31,305.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,040 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.