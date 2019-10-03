Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 874.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 874.10 ($11.42).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRES shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES stock traded down GBX 23.60 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 667 ($8.72). The company had a trading volume of 2,133,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 705.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 774.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other Fresnillo news, insider Charles Jacobs acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.