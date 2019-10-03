Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.23 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. 3,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,657. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

