Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FOSL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fossil Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of FOSL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 51,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,937. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $562.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren E. Hart acquired 20,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 100,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $986,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,436.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,437,523 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,848 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 111,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,086 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $78,327,000 after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,744,558 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 492,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,871 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

