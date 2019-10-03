Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.60% of Forward Air worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 42.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,041,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,410. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

