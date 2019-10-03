Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

FSM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 151,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,363. The company has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.24. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

