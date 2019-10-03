Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 149,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 226.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Pivotal Research set a $50.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. 125,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,574. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

