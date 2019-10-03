Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FLXS traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 million, a PE ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 1.55. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $100.21 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 5,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin acquired 2,350 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,772. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $156,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 60.1% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 261,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,041 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $5,898,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

