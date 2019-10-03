FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 7th

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

