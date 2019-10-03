Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 6.3%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.03, 230,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 521,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVRR. JMP Securities began coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC began coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,354,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

