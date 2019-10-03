Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 857.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,050 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 302.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2,018.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,639 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 444.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,354,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,713,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $102.93. 170,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,406. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Wedbush upped their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

