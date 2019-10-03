First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.04

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.04 and traded as high as $25.14. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 1,645 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,175,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,072,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,421,000 after acquiring an additional 340,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,787,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,714,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,593,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,631 shares during the period.

