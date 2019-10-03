First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.33% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $850,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. 149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,770. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.

