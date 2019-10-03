First Manhattan Co. Sells 642 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 9,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,486. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

